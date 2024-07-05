Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton are reportedly edging closer to signing Mars Wieffer from Feynoord.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given his infamous ‘here we go’ ahead of the proposed transfer.

The Italian wrote: “Mars Wieffer to Brighton, here we go! Agreement in principle also on long term contract, currently five year deal.

“Feyenoord to receive €30m plus add-ons, clubs to exchange documents only after medical.

New Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler has reportedly ‘approved’ the signing of Mats Wieffer, who has won nine caps for the Netherlands but missed out on UEFA Euro 2024 squad through injury. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

“Wieffer, in England to complete the move as revealed.”

In an earlier social media post, Romano said new Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler had ‘approved’ the signing of Wieffer, who has won nine caps for the Netherlands but missed out on UEFA Euro 2024 squad through injury.

The Italian also revealed the 24-year-old was being ‘monitored’ by Italian giants AC Milan.

He said: “Brighton have started talks with Mats Wieffer's agents as he's been included in club shortlist, one of several players also monitored by AC Milan.

A further post from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf revealed Liverpool were ‘still making frantic attempts’ to sign Wieffer – but had ‘acted too late’.

The defensive midfielder was brought to Feyenoord by new Reds boss Arne Slot in June 2022. Under Slot’s management, Wieffer won the Eredivisie title in 2022-23 and lifted the KNVB Cup in 2023-24.

The tweet from De Telegraaf said: “Arne Slot and Liverpool are still making frantic attempts to sign Mats Wieffer, but appear to have acted too late.

“Feyenoord has a verbal agreement with Brighton for 30 million plus large bonuses for the transfer of Mats Wieffer.”