Fliss Gibbons' second half strike secured a 1-0 over Charlton Athletic Women in a hard fought tie at the People's Pension Stadium in Crawley yesterday. It is the second time the women's side has reached the semi-finals, the first being in the 1975/76 season. The semi-finals take place on October 31 with Brighton to face Arsenal and Man City to play Chelsea.The Vitality Women’s FA Cup is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary with the delayed 2020-21 competition set to be completed with a final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday December 5. All photos by Kyle Hemsley. Read more: www.brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk/sport/football/brighton-and-hove-albion/brightons-hugely-respected-coach-departs-for-danish-champions-3401885