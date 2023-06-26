Brighton & Hove Albion are ‘really pushing’ to sign Ajax midfielder – and Manchester United, Newcastle United and Arsenal transfer target – Mohammed Kudus.

That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims Albion are ‘in talks’ with the Dutch giants over a move for the 22-year-old.

The attacking midfielder enjoyed a prolific season in front of goal for Ajax, netting 18 goals in 42 games for the Amsterdam outfit.

Kudus also scored twice at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, grabbing a brace in Ghana’s 3-2 win over South Korea in Group H.

The midfielder reportedly turned down a one-year contract extension at Ajax in April and expressed his desire to exit the Johan Cruijff Arena this summer, according to The Daily Mail.

The Athletic claims Manchester United, Newcastle United and Arsenal are also keeping tabs on the 2023 Ghana Football Awards Football of the Year, who is currently contracted at Ajax until 2025.

The Daily Mail added Ajax reportedly want £40m for Kudus, who joined the club in 2020 from Danish side FC Nordsjælland.

Writing in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Romano said: “At the moment, Brighton are really pushing for the Ajax star. Let’s see if other clubs enter the race but it’s not something concrete at this stage.

“Brighton will try, they know it’s a very difficult deal due to asking price and more factors, but they are in talks.