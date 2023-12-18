Incoming Brighton signing sets out Premier League goals ahead of January move

Incoming Brighton signing Adrian Mazilu has set his sights on making his mark in the Premier League as he prepares for his last game at Farul Constanta.

A general view of the Amex

Albion announced the signing of the teenager from the Romanian side this summer, but the winger has spent the first half of the season at Gheorghe Hagi's side.

After scoring seven goals in 23 appearances in his breakthrough season last term, the 18-year-old has scored two goals and bagged three assists in 2023/24.

Before he links up with the Seagulls next month, the 6ft 1in attacker will play in Constanta's last game of the year, against Rapid Bucuresti - and Mazilu is determined to go out on a high from his boyhood club.

He told Farul TV, via Digi Sport: “It will be my last match, I hope to enter the field, to give my best. For me, it meant an extraordinary thing because this is where I started football. Everything I learned was from the academy. I got the trophies and medals from here."

Mazilu, who gained valuable experience in Champions League and Europa Conference League qualifying this season, knows it will be a big step up in quality playing under Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

However, the Romanian under-21 international, who favours playing as a right winger, is looking forward to the challenge.

“It will be quite difficult, I have to adapt to their style and cope. It is the strongest league in Europe, where the most beautiful football is played," he said.