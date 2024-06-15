'Incredible' – Fabian Hurzeler confirmed as Brighton boss and length of contract revealed

Brighton and Hove Albion's new head coach Fabian Hurzeler

Brighton and Hove Albion announce youngest ever Premier League manager

Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed Fabian Hürzeler will become their new men’s first-team head coach.

Hurzeler, 31, has agreed a contract until June 2027. Once his work permit is processed, he will begin work straight away, ahead of the squad returning for pre-season preparations in July.

The German will become the youngest ever permanent manager in Premier League hitory, surpassing former Wales boss Chris Coleman who was 32 when he first took charge at Fulham in 2004.

Chairman Tony Bloom said, “From the start of the process to appoint our new head coach, Fabian was always a standout candidate and one who had caught our attention with his exceptional work at St Pauli over the past eighteen months.

“He has a style of play that aligns with how we want a Brighton & Hove Albion team to play, and I’m confident it is one our supporters will appreciate and enjoy.

“Fabian also has an excellent coaching pedigree and has worked with the German federation at various age group levels. We are really excited to start working with Fabian to prepare for the upcoming season.”

Fabian said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be the new head coach of Brighton & Hove Albion.

“After speaking to Tony, Paul and David, it was clear that they are highly ambitious. The club has a unique history and bold vision for the future, so I am truly excited to be part of the project.

“The club has made incredible progress over the last few seasons and the aim is to continue building on that success.

“I am relishing the opportunity to coach in the Premier League, and I can’t wait to meet the players, staff and, of course, the fans.”

Deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber added, “Away from the pressure of the regular season, we have taken our time to get this appointment right and are delighted to have agreed with Fabian to become our new head coach.

“He has already shown in a relatively short space of time as a head coach that he is one of the most innovative coaches working in football, and we are looking forward to getting ready for next season.”

Technical director David Weir added, “We will work closely with Fabian to help him settle in, and to get to know the club, staff and the area.

“Fabian already has an excellent knowledge of our squad and players, and we will be working to strengthen an already very strong squad during the transfer window.

“We will confirm all of Fabian's immediate backroom staff in due course, although Andrew Crofts and Jack Stern will be part of that coaching group, as first-team coach and goalkeeping coach respectively.”

Having reached agreement with St Pauli and secured the necessary governing body endorsement from The Football Association, the club is now in a position to apply for a work permit for Fabian.