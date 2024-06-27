Brighton are reportedly keen on Inter Miami ace Diego Gomez

Brighton and Hove Albion are trying to sign Paraguay midfielder Diego Gomez from Inter Miami.

Gomez, 21, joined David Beckham’s Miami team in 2023 and has scored four goals with three assists from 25 appearances in the MLS.

Gomez previously played for Paraguay top-flight outfit Libertad, the same club Julio Enciso represented before moving to Brighton in 2022 for around £8m. Gomez has also played alongside Enciso for the Paraguay national team and has made seven appearances for is country.

Brighton are believed to have started talks with Inter Miami and – according to According to César Luis Merlo – have made an initial bid of around £7m for the midfielder who is contracted to Miami until December 2026, with an option of a further year. The bid was reportedly rejected and Brighton are expected to return with an improved offer.

Gomez is currently recovering from an ankle injury but was part of the Inter Miami squad that won the League Cup last year and has played 19 games alongside Argentina legend Lionel Messi.

Brighton, who finished 11 in the Premier League last term, are hoping to bolster their squad for new manager Fabian Hurzeler. The Seagulls have also been linked with Leicester City’s £40m rated midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Arsenal playmaker Emil Smith Rowe, who is valued at around £30m.

The Seagulls also reportedly held talks with Leeds United for their attacker Crysencio Summerville, who scored 21 goals for the Championship club last term.