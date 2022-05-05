Injury blow as Graham Potter rules out Brighton midfield ace for rest of the season ahead of Manchester United

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter has injury concerns ahead the Premier League clash against Manchester United

Enock Mwepu hobbled off the pitch against Wolves during the superb 3-0 victory at Molineux Stadium last weekend.

The Zambia international had a decent first half and was part of dominant midfield three that included the impressive Moises Caicedo and Yves Bissouma.

Mwepu's afternoon was cut short however when he signalled to the bench that he had a problem and hobbled off on 63 minutes and replaced by Adam Webster.

It's a blow for the 23-year-old who has had his injury troubles this season following his £10m summer arrival from Red Bull Salzburg.

Mwepu was just finding his form and having a run in the first team after fighting his way back from a long term hamstring issue.

Earlier this season he was also out for a spell with knee trouble.

It's a blow for the Albion head coach Graham Potter as the Mwepu, Bissouma, Caicedo combination has added fresh power and energy to the midfield.

Potter said: "Enock will miss, because of the previous game."It's a slight injury there in his groin and probably means it will be him done for the season.

"It probably sums up his season, it's been a frustrating time and hopefully he can recover and come back stronger next season."