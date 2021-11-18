Injury blow for Brighton as key midfielder set to miss Aston Villa clash

Brighton boss Graham Potter will be forced to make a change in his midfield for Aston Villa

Enock Mwepu has been in fine form for Albion and scored a memorable goal for the Seagulls during the 2-2 against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Zambia international, who arrived in the summer transfer widow for £23m from RB Salzburg, also started against Newcastle at the Amex just prior to the international break but was withdrawn at halftime due to an hip issue.

It was hoped the international break would allow the 23-year-old time to recover but the trip to Villa Park has arrived just too soon.

Potter said: "Enock will not be available for the game. It is not too bad but we are hopeful for Leeds. It is a slight muscle strain."

Striker Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and midfielder Steven Alzate (ankle) are also sidelined and Rob Sanchez is suspended for one match following his red card picked up against Newcastle.

On the plus side striker Aaron Connolly is available for selection, having recovered from a heel injury and defender Dan Burn should also be fit following his knee problem sustained against Leicester in the Carabao Cup last month.

Potter said: "Aaron has been training so he has recovered from his heel and is available for the squad."