Inter Miami boss gives Diego Gomez transfer update amid Brighton and West Ham chase

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino is resigned to losing his star midfielder Diego Gomez.

Gomez has impressed in the MLS for Miami following his £2m move from Club Libertad in 2023. The Paraguay midfielder has made 28 appearances for Martino’s men and has five goals with four assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton reportedly had a bid of around £7m rejected earlier this window, while Premier League rivals West Ham were also linked with a move for the Paraguay international, who is expected to represent his country this summer at the Paris Olympics.

Diego Gomez of Inter Miami looks to be heading to the Premier League with Brighton

Brighton are reportedly continuing discussions with David Beckham’s club and are believed to be leading the race as Gomez is keen to join up with his Paraguay teammate Julio Enciso – who is already established with the Seagulls following his £8m move from Club Libertad in 2022.

Gomez has publicly expressed his wish to join Brighton, while last week his agent Renato Bittar admitted he had been talking to Albion “for a while.”

Inter hope to bank around £12m for the 21-year-old who has more than held his own alongside Miami’s star players Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is more than just interest from Brighton in Diego, and sooner or later this was going to happen,” Martino said on the club’s website.

“In a year and a half with us he has demonstrated his quality. We’d love to keep him until the end of the year, but we don’t know when he will go. I think that particular Premier League club [Brighton] would be a good place for him.”