Inter Miami boss gives Diego Gomez transfer update amid Brighton and West Ham chase
Inter Miami boss Tata Martino is resigned to losing his star midfielder Diego Gomez.
Gomez has impressed in the MLS for Miami following his £2m move from Club Libertad in 2023. The Paraguay midfielder has made 28 appearances for Martino’s men and has five goals with four assists.
Brighton reportedly had a bid of around £7m rejected earlier this window, while Premier League rivals West Ham were also linked with a move for the Paraguay international, who is expected to represent his country this summer at the Paris Olympics.
Brighton are reportedly continuing discussions with David Beckham’s club and are believed to be leading the race as Gomez is keen to join up with his Paraguay teammate Julio Enciso – who is already established with the Seagulls following his £8m move from Club Libertad in 2022.
Gomez has publicly expressed his wish to join Brighton, while last week his agent Renato Bittar admitted he had been talking to Albion “for a while.”
Inter hope to bank around £12m for the 21-year-old who has more than held his own alongside Miami’s star players Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba.
“It is more than just interest from Brighton in Diego, and sooner or later this was going to happen,” Martino said on the club’s website.
“In a year and a half with us he has demonstrated his quality. We’d love to keep him until the end of the year, but we don’t know when he will go. I think that particular Premier League club [Brighton] would be a good place for him.”
