Brighton and Hove Albion are said to among the clubs keen to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea

Brighton are keen to land Gallagher and the England international could yet form part of the talks that will see Albion ace Moises Caicedo move in the opposite direction.

Chelsea have reportedly offered Brighton £80m plus add-ons for Caicedo but the Seagulls are said to be holding out for more than £90m for the Ecuador star.

Brighton have already lost midfielder Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool earlier this window for an initial fee of £35m and should Caicedo also leave, it will leave Albion short of top quality cover in the central areas.

Gallagher, 24, has now emerged as a viable option for Brighton and his future at Chelsea is anything but certain. He made 35 appearances in the Premier League for the Blues last term but only 18 were starts and he was substituted in 17. He has struggled to nail down a spot at Stamford Bridge and has also seen teammates Mason Mount, Rueben Loftus-Cheek, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovačić all depart in recent weeks.

It’s chaotic time at the Chelsea and if/when Caicedo arrives, Gallagher’s role in the team will be in further doubt. Brighton are thought to be huge admirers of his talents and first team football could be more readily available at the American Express Stadium this term as they prepare for their first foray into Europa League football.

Tottenham were also linked with a move for Gallagher today but the lure of European football and the style of Brighton’s play under Roberto De Zerbi could weigh in Albion’s favour and help Gallagher kick-start his career.

It would certainly be a statement signing for the Seagulls and cushion the blow of losing Caicedo and Mac Allister in the same window. A source close to the club said, “The interest is genuine and it is coming from his side.”