The Athletic has reported that the 21-year-old full-back faces an uncertain future at the Amex after requesting to change his position.

Karbownik has asked to play in midfield, a position where the Seagulls have plenty of depth.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The versatile defender played in Brighton’s goalless pre-season draw with Belgian sister club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on July 9 but has not featured since.

Polish international defender Michał Karbownik, pictured while on loan at Greek club Olympiacos last season, is among a number of Brighton & Hove Albion fringe players who are poised to leave the club this summer. Picture by LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images

Karbownik has made just two appearances for the Seagulls since signing from Legia Warsaw in a deal worth £3.5m in October 2020 – once in the FA Cup on February 10, 2021 and the other in the Carabao Cup on August 24, 2021.

The Pole joined Greek giants Olympiacos on a season-long loan, with an option to buy, four days after his Carabao Cup bow.

The young gun made an excellent start life in Greece, starting three out of four Super League 1 Interwetten games, but that was as good as it got for the full-back.

Injuries, poor performances, and better defensive options saw Karbownik unregistered from Olympiacos’ UEFA Europa League squad. To add insult to injury, the young defender was relegated to the Erythrolefki‘s B team.

Karbownik played just eight times for Olympiacos, leading the Greek club pass up the option to buy the Poland player.

The Athletic has also reported that forwards Florin Andone and Andi Zeqiri are in line for the exit, along with giant goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen and young midfielder Teddy Jenks.

Birmingham City and Dutch top-flight club Vitesse Arnhem have been linked with loan moves for Scherpen.

Albion have, so far, bid farewell to nine players this summer on permanent transfers and loan deals.