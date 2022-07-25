The Athletic has reported that the 21-year-old full-back faces an uncertain future at the Amex after requesting to change his position.
Karbownik has asked to play in midfield, a position where the Seagulls have plenty of depth.
The versatile defender played in Brighton’s goalless pre-season draw with Belgian sister club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on July 9 but has not featured since.
Karbownik has made just two appearances for the Seagulls since signing from Legia Warsaw in a deal worth £3.5m in October 2020 – once in the FA Cup on February 10, 2021 and the other in the Carabao Cup on August 24, 2021.
The Pole joined Greek giants Olympiacos on a season-long loan, with an option to buy, four days after his Carabao Cup bow.
The young gun made an excellent start life in Greece, starting three out of four Super League 1 Interwetten games, but that was as good as it got for the full-back.
READ THIS: Watch Brighton new boy score stunning debut goal for loan club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
Brighton set to battle Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest for £15m Manchester United youngster as Manchester City continue Marc Cucurella pursuit
Injuries, poor performances, and better defensive options saw Karbownik unregistered from Olympiacos’ UEFA Europa League squad. To add insult to injury, the young defender was relegated to the Erythrolefki‘s B team.
Karbownik played just eight times for Olympiacos, leading the Greek club pass up the option to buy the Poland player.
The Athletic has also reported that forwards Florin Andone and Andi Zeqiri are in line for the exit, along with giant goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen and young midfielder Teddy Jenks.
Birmingham City and Dutch top-flight club Vitesse Arnhem have been linked with loan moves for Scherpen.
Albion have, so far, bid farewell to nine players this summer on permanent transfers and loan deals.
Brighton’s other exits have been Marc Leonard to Northampton Town (loan), Taylor Richards to Queens Park Rangers (loan), Leo Østigård to Napoli, Aaron Connolly to Venezia (loan), Abdallah Sima to Angers (loan), Haydon Roberts to Derby County (loan), Carl Rushworth to Lincoln City (loan), Alex Cochrane to Hearts, Yves Bissouma to Tottenham Hotspur and Jayson Molumby to West Bromwich Albion.