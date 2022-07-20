International defender makes emotional Brighton return after cancer all clear

Albion are delighted to announce the return of defender international Rebekah Stott on a two-year contract.

The New Zealand international joined Albion in 2020 and made eight appearances, but had to cut her time short after she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She returned to Australia to complete her chemotherapy treatment in March 2021.

Rebekah has been in remission for a year now and has played for Melbourne City and Bulleen Lions.

Head coach Hope Powell said, “The circumstances around Stotty’s departure in 2021 were really difficult for everyone, no one more so than for her.

"She had only been with us for a short period of time, but was already a popular member of the squad before she headed back to Australia for treatment.

“We were all absolutely delighted and relieved when we found out her treatment had gone well and that she was on the mend.

“Now she’s back to full fitness and wants to have a proper go at the WSL and we are happy to have her back.

"Taking the emotions out of the signing, we know we’re getting a really good player with proven international experience and a knowledge of the league.

“We’re really looking forward to working with Rebekah again.”

The 29-year-old has played club football in Norway, Australia, Germany and the United States and joined Albion in summer 2020 after a spell with Melbourne City.