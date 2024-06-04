Ipswich Town target two Brighton stars amid Graham Potter and Steve Cooper uncertainty

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The uncertainty around Brighton’s managerial appointment has delayed Ipswich Town’s hopes of securing a double transfer swoop on the Seagulls.

Brighton are said to be in talks with their former boss Graham Potter as they seek a successor to Roberto De Zerbi. Potter remains the favourite with the bookmakers – with Steve Cooper, Southampton’s Russell Martin and Malmo’s Henrik Rydstrom also said to be in the running.

In the meantime, Ipswich are reportedly trying to seal a deal for Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, who impressed while on loan with Swansea in the Championship last season.

Brighton's Jeremy Sarmiento impressed while on loan at Ipswich

Brighton are well stacked in the keeper department with Bart Verbruggen and Jason Steele the No1s last term, plus Tom McGill providing back-up. They also have a decision to make on James Beadle, who was excellent last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

Rushworth, 22, looks Premier League ready and his Swansea boss last term, Luke Williams, tipped him as a future England international. Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, who reportedly turned down the chance to manage Brighton last week, is keen to bolster the Town squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Reporter Darren Witcoop posted: “Ipswich monitoring Brighton managerial situation as they target keeper Carl Rushworth. Waiting on green light over whether Rushworth will leave or stay this season.”

