Is Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma fit to play against Newcastle? – Here's what Fabian Hurzeler said
Brighton's Japanese attacker Kaoru Mitoma has struggled with a heel injury of late.
Mitoma, 27, sustained the injury during the second half of Brighton's 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace last month.
Mitoma missed the 2-2 draw against Leicester – the first Premier League fixture he missed this season – and was fit enough for the bench in the 4-2 loss at Brentford and the 3-2 victory against West Ham last Saturday.
The former Kawasaki Frontale scored from the bench in both the matches as a second half substitute against the Bees and the Hammers.
Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler confirmed his star man is now fit enough to start this Sunday in crunch clash against Champions League-chasing Newcastle.
“He’s an option," said the German head coach. “He and the others have had a longer phase where they weren't able to play, but they're ready to start.
"The same for Igor. We have more options now. Adam Webster joined [in training] yesterday, so he will be also maybe be an option to be in the squad. Everything is looking a little bit more positive."
Mitoma's goal against West Ham took his tally to 10 for the season and Hurzeler wants him in goal scoring positions more often.
"It’s important as a player to understand that you need to be in the box," said the manager when asked if Mitoma can play as a No 9.
"There’s a clear area in the box where the most goals happen. If you’re not in this area you can’t score.
"Of course sometimes you make the run and you don’t get the ball but the more times you do these runs, the more times you are present in the opponents’ box, the higher is the percentage that you score.
"That’s what we try to get in the minds of the players and if you see Mitoma’s last two games and where he scored, it’s similar areas.
"We try to train that and get the players into that area more."
