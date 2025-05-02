Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium (Sunday, 2pm)

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton's Japanese attacker Kaoru Mitoma has struggled with a heel injury of late.

Mitoma, 27, sustained the injury during the second half of Brighton's 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitoma missed the 2-2 draw against Leicester – the first Premier League fixture he missed this season – and was fit enough for the bench in the 4-2 loss at Brentford and the 3-2 victory against West Ham last Saturday.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion has two goals in last two matches

The former Kawasaki Frontale scored from the bench in both the matches as a second half substitute against the Bees and the Hammers.

Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler confirmed his star man is now fit enough to start this Sunday in crunch clash against Champions League-chasing Newcastle.

“He’s an option," said the German head coach. “He and the others have had a longer phase where they weren't able to play, but they're ready to start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The same for Igor. We have more options now. Adam Webster joined [in training] yesterday, so he will be also maybe be an option to be in the squad. Everything is looking a little bit more positive."

Mitoma's goal against West Ham took his tally to 10 for the season and Hurzeler wants him in goal scoring positions more often.

"It’s important as a player to understand that you need to be in the box," said the manager when asked if Mitoma can play as a No 9.

"There’s a clear area in the box where the most goals happen. If you’re not in this area you can’t score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course sometimes you make the run and you don’t get the ball but the more times you do these runs, the more times you are present in the opponents’ box, the higher is the percentage that you score.

"That’s what we try to get in the minds of the players and if you see Mitoma’s last two games and where he scored, it’s similar areas.

"We try to train that and get the players into that area more."

For your next Albion read: Brighton battle Italian giants for German star as £10m Sunderland deal sealed