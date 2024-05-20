Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, acknowledges the fans at the Amex Stadium on his final day as Brighton manager

Brighton chief Paul Barber on outgoing boss Roberto De Zerbi

Brighton chief Paul Barber believes Roberto De Zerbi possesses the attributes to manage one of football’s leading clubs – but admits his fiery temperament remains untested at the highest level.

The Seagulls parted company with their head coach yesterday after more than two seasons at the helm. During that time De Zerbi guided Brighton to the top six and Europa League qualification.

The 44-year-old has been linked recently with numerous top jobs across the Premier League and Europe – including Man United, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, AC Milan and Naples.

Barber insists the Italian has the tactical and motivation skills but concedes dealing with the “significant” pressures of managing at the very highest level is unchartered territory.

“He’s certainly got the tactical nous and awareness, he’s got the motivational skills with the players,” said Barber speaking yesterday after De Zerbi’s final match in charge – a 2-0 loss to Man United

“He’s got an incredible passion and knowledge of football. We were in the bowels of the stadium in Athens, he gets on the coach and the first thing he does is open his laptop to watch another game.

“The passion to see more, learn more, be ready for the next game, it’s an almost like an unquenchable thirst.

“Football is his life, he’s sacrificed a lot to be the best coach he can be. Could he coach at a top club? He’s got all of the attributes.