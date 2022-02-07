Dan Ashworth has resigned from his position as Brighton & Hove Albion’s technical director to take a similar role at another Premier League club - widely expected to be Saudi-back Newcastle United. Picture by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The 50-year-old was granted permission to speak with the Magpies last month. Former FA man Ashworth is expected to take charge of structuring and overseeing football operations at St James’ Park.

If Ashworth does seal a move to Newcastle he will link up with former Albion defender Dan Burn. The giant 29-year-old centre half moved to the north east in a deal worth £13m on deadline day.

Ex-Everton and Rangers defender and Scotland international David Weir becomes the club’s acting technical director with immediate effect, having recently been promoted to assistant technical director.

In line with his contractual terms, Ashworth will now begin an extended period of gardening leave, after which he will be able to take up a new position elsewhere.

He will continue to report to deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber for any duties required during his notice period, but as is standard procedure with such occurrences, he will not be expected to attend the club’s premises, or matches, after his handover is completed later this week.

Here’s how Seagulls fans reacted to the departure on social media:

@jacobatkk: This is the biggest loss I think the club will/have witness/witnessed for a very long time

@Obi77BHA: Not surprised. Your head will be turned when silly money is being thrown around. He leaves an excellent legacy and we have a sound structure in place to cope with losses like this

@BHASC1: Disappointing news about Dan Ashworth, but key people in important positions are always going to be at risk of being head hunted in any successful business.

DA will no doubt be successful in helping this "rival" club back out of the 2nd division.

Best of luck to David Weir.

@DavidSouthgate: Disappointing on many levels. Knows our full playbook, continued on through the transfer window, no doubt influenced BDB [Dan Burn] departure - who knows but timing & new home stinks. Good luck David Weir.

@tonymgc: All the best to him. The legacy he leaves is how we will continue to push on with the culture he has put in place

@louisehersee: Is it just Dans that Newcastle are after?

@BHAFCIOU: So the amount of money offered must beat working for a great club with an amazing team that truly cares about the club then. Smh. Good luck David Weir in your new position!!

@colincurryer: Good luck to Dan and his family and thank you for your contribution to the club. Up the Albion.

@connorbhafc: No coincidence David was made assistant a couple weeks ago. I doubt it’ll make too much difference he’s set a good standard and we’ll follow it on without him

@blokefromthebn1: Good luck, crazy wages so family will be set, plus the chance to play football manager in real life with unlimited funds. Thanks for everything.