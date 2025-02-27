All you need to know ahead of Brighton’s FA Cup game against Newcastle this weekend.

When is Newcastle v Brighton?

The Seagulls make the long trip to face their fellow Premier League rivals in the fifth round of the FA Cup, with the action set to get underway at 1:45pm on Sunday afternoon at St James’ Park.

Can I get tickets?

Tickets went on sale to season-ticket holders and members on 17 February before going on general sale two days later on 19 February. Tickets are priced at £30 adults, £15 over 65’s, £15 under-18’s and £15 for students (with ID). Tickets will be only in digital form only.

Will it be on TV and can I stream it?

Yes. Fabian Hurzeler’s men will face Newcastle live in front of the ITV cameras, with the contest being played live on ITV1. It will be ITV’s main Sunday afternoon coverage, with Manchester United’s game against Fulham being played later on BBC 1.

Coverage will get underway an hour before kick-off at 12.45pm after the lunchtime news on ITV1, with studio guests and interviews before the action gets underway.

For Seagulls fans out and about but still want to watch the game, the clash will be available to watch online on ITVX as well as STV and STV Player.

Sussex World will also be providing updates from St James’ Park, including team news, a match report, player ratings as well as player and manager interviews.

Team news

Hurzeler looks likely to be without defender Joel Veltman, who is continuing a spell on the sidelines after missing the previous two Premier League games with a foot and ankle issue. The 33-year-old featured in Brighton’s 4-0 win against Norwich in the third round but will be a major doubt going into this weekend, according to the head coach.

Meanwhile, Lewis Dunk also looks set to miss out on the trip to St James’ Park. The skipper has missed the previous three Premier League fixtures after sustaining a rib injury against Chelsea in round four of the FA Cup.

Danny Welbeck returned to the side in midweek after a minor injury and scored on his comeback against Bournemouth during Tuesday evening’s 2-1 win at the AMEX Stadium.

For Newcastle, star striker Alexander Isak is a huge concern for the hosts. Despite travelling to Anfield on Wednesday evening, the 25-year-old was withdrawn from the squad after reporting an issue with his groin. Eddie Howe has revealed the injury isn’t too serious but remained tight-lipped over the Swedish international’s inclusion on Sunday.

Elsewhere midfielder Joelinton and defender Sven Botman could make a return to the side after spells on the sidelines with knee injuries.

Who is the referee?

The referee for the FA Cup clash is Anthony Taylor, who most recently officiated the huge Premier League contest between Liverpool and Manchester City.

The 46-year-old has taken charge of just one Albion game this term, where he was the man in the middle during the 1-1 draw against Arsenal. The Manchester-born official most notably awarded the Seagulls a penalty, which Joao Pedro converted on 61 minutes.

This season, Taylor is yet to have taken charge of an FA Cup fixture but has officiated 23 Premier League games as well as four in the Champions League. matches

