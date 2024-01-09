'It goes up' - How Brighton saved millions by finalising the complex Valentín Barco transfer today

All the latest transfer news and gossip from Brighton and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion have acted quickly to conclude their deal for Valentín Barco with Boca Juniors – and in doing so, they have saved themselves a small fortune.

Barco, 19, is one of the finest young talents in the South American football and the left-sided Argentina ace has been on Brighton’s radar for sometime.

It is said the Seagulls have activated the $10m (£7.9m) release clause for Barco with Boca today as tomorrow, the release fee apparently increased to $14m.

Valentin Barco of Boca Juniors is set to join Brighton for around £7.9m

South American football expert Tim Vickery, speaking to Sky Sports, explained: “The press in Argentina are saying this is a done deal.

"Barco's buyout clause was $10m today… but this very day it goes up to $14m. Barco was desperate to get it done today while this buy out clause was still $10m.

"The decision, as I understand it, that Boca have had to make is whether to accept $10m to sell all of him, or accept $9m and then keep a 10 per cent stake. But as I understand it, as the Argentine press are saying, this is done.”

Brighton are no strangers to the South American transfer market in recent seasons. Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo both signed for modest fees and established themselves in the Premier League before securing lucrative moves to Liverpool and Chelsea respectively. Facundo Buonanotte and Julio Enciso also arrived and are making an impact at Brighton, while Ecuadorian left back Pervis Estupinan continues to shine.

Vickery was asked if Barco is a similar type of player to Estupinan. “Very different,” Vickery said. “All they have in common is a left foot.

"Estupinan is an imposing physical specimen. The last game Brighton played they used him as a left sided centre back. That will not happed to Barco. He is a tiny figure, a little red-headed flea.

"An elusive runner but surprise strength in that left foot – a left foot that is useful for set-pieces. He is going to be playing higher up the field. He has played at left back but came more into his own as a winger being free, cutting inside.”

Vickery has been impressed with Albion’s dealings in the South American market and feels Brighton can get the best from Barco – as they did for World Cup winner Mac Allister.

“One of the things Brighton have done very well is find positions for their acquisitions,” Vickery added. “I remember talking about Alexis Mac Allister a couple of years ago and we were saying, he wants to play as a No 10 but he can't do that in English football.