Yankuba Minteh highlights areas where Brighton can improve next season

Brighton attacker Yankuba Minteh said “it hurts” to miss out on Europe and reinforcements are needed this summer.

Minteh had an encouraging first season at Brighton following his £30m move from Newcastle.

The Gambia international scored six goals with four assists in the Premier League as Brighton finished eighth and narrowly missed out on European football next term.

Yankuba Minteh of Brighton & Hove Albion scored six goals with four assists in the Premier League last season

Minteh would like to the see the club sign a midfielder and an “experienced attacker” this transfer window but stressed the importance of having players who are prepared to “fight.”

“I would say it was a mixed season,” said the 20-year-old to SportsBoom. “We had good moments, we played good football, but in the end, it wasn’t what we set out for.

"Our target was to push for Europe again and build on last season. Missing out is tough to take, especially with the talent we have in the squad.”

“It hurts, for sure. Everyone in the dressing room was disappointed. We had meetings toward the end where we said, ‘Let’s finish strong, let’s fight to the end,’ but we let it slip at key moments.

"The group is hungry though. We know we’re good enough to compete in Europe. That’s the next step.”

It was a season of change for the Seagulls as a host of new players arrived plus a new manager in Fabian Hurzeler – the youngest ever permanent manager in Premier League history.

“We need to improve tactically; our game management, especially when we’re ahead,” Minteh added. “And mentally, to stay sharp in every game, not just the big ones. That’s something the manager’s been pushing.”

Minteh wants greater depth in midfield

Brighton have a whole host of midfield options with the likes of Carlos Baleba, Yasin Ayari, Jack Hinshelwood, Matts Wieffer, Matt O’Riley, Diego Gomez and Ferdi Kadioglu all battling for minutes.

However, Minteh feels Brighton have lacked a player capable of controlling matches at key moments.

“I think [we need] maybe a bit more depth in midfield,” said the former Feyenoord man. “And someone who can help control games when it gets tense. And possibly another forward; someone experienced, to give us more variety in attack.

“We need players who want to fight, who don’t hide in difficult moments.

"You can have all the skills, but if you don’t have the hunger, you won’t survive in this league.

"We need that winning mentality. We know we can do better. Next season, we go again; stronger, sharper, and with a point to prove.”

