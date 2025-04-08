Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Injuries and contract issues for Brighton duo

Two injured Brighton players face uncertain futures this summer as their contracts tick down.

Veteran James Milner has missed almost the entire campaign as the 39-year-old sustained a hamstring injury in the third Premier League match of the season at Arsenal.

The former Liverpool man featured heavily in pre-season and started the first three matches of the season under head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

Brighton's Tariq Lamptey is out of contract this summer and is struggling with an ankle injury

Milner’s hamstring injury from the 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium back in August 2024 has failed to heal and with just seven Premier League matches to go, time for him to play again this season is rapidly running out.

Milner is out of contract this summer and as yet – most likely due to the injury – there has been little talk of a new deal.

"We need to still see him as a player,” said Hurzeler back in December. “But on top of that he has a lot of experience where he can help me, where he can also help the team.

"We have a lot of discussions. But we are trying to bring him back on the pitch as quick as possible and to help him with his rehab. It’s hard to predict when that will be."

Milner joined Brighton on a free transfer in June 2023 after eight successful years at Liverpool. He signed a new one-year contract last summer and has made 23 appearances for Brighton in total.

Lamptey was linked with Ajax

Full back Tariq Lamptey finds himself in a similar situation. The former Chelsea man is also out of contract this summer and is currently sidelined with an ankle injury.

Lamptey, 24, has managed nine starts this term from 13 Premier League appearances with two goals and two assists.

The former Chelsea man has missed the last five matches and last week Hurzeler gave a puzzling update as Sussex World asked if he’s likely to be back.

"Now the question is, what's the definition, what is long?" said the German. “I think there's a chance that we will see him back. I have a big trust in my medical staff, medical department, and in his mindset to be back on the pitch as quickly as possible. So there's a chance that he will be back in several weeks. Four, five? Yeah. Three?”

Lamptey joined Brighton for around £3m from Chelsea in 2020. He has made 120 appearances for the Seagulls with five goals and 10 assists. Last January he was linked with a move to Ajax.

Brighton are next in action this Saturday against relegation-bound Leicester at the Amex Stadium. Brentford (a), West Ham (h), Newcastle (h), Wolves (a), Liverpool (h) and Tottenham (a) conclude the season.

