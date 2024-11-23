Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fabian Hurzeler has insisted that Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba should not have been sent off at Bournemouth.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old midfielder – who has been a star player for Albion this season – had a day to forget on a wet and windy day.

He was booked in the first-half after he pulled back Evanilson, who was threatening to counter at pace. That was not a controversial decision, as Hurzeler admitted post-match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Albion boss said the second yellow card, given for a foul on Milos Kerkez on the hour mark, should be rescinded.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said it is ‘always important to make the Seagulls supporters proud' after securing a valuable win at Bournemouth. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

“It can't be a yellow,” he told reporters, post-match.

"It's important to take the second yellow back and important to see Carlos Baleba is a very young player.

"He didn't make a mistake – it was not a foul. First one was a clear yellow."

The red card means Baleba will miss the match against Southampton on Friday (November 29).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He wants to play the next game so hopefully the referees will watch it again and take the second yellow card back,” Hurzeler added.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hurzeler said: "It's a clear thing. It can't be a yellow card the second one, never ever. Hopefully the referee will look at this and make a decision and they take back the yellow card because honestly that's never a yellow card."

The German will likely not have his wish granted – as only straight reds are subject to appeal.

There were plenty of reasons to be positive, after a superb win – which leaves Brighton level on points with third-placed Chelsea. They are just one point below second-placed Manchester City – who have lost five on the bounce in all competitions after Tottenham’s 4-0 win today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to BBC Sport at the Vitality Stadium, Hurzeler said: "It is also the strength of the team that they stayed together and we keep learning from bad experiences in the past. I'm proud of the team today.

"There is no surprise [at the progress] or expectations. It is belief in the process and the guys. If you see them work every day you see an unbelievable work ethic. When you are a man down you have to stick together and support each other. We can improve on a lot of points but I believe in the process.

"It's important now to stay humble and stay grounded because their game could go in a different direction today.

"We stay hard workers because that is our identity. We have a vision of where we want to go but it is important to go step by step.

"This league is unpredictable and things can change immediately. We must work hard and keep focused on the process."