'It seems complicated' - Lewis Dunk makes De Zerbi tactics admission ahead of Europa League

Lewis Dunk believes Brighton are yet to reach their full potential under head coach Roberto De Zerbi as they prepare for Europa League football next season.

Dunk, who was excellent for Albion last term as they sealed a sixth place finish, signed a new contract this week which extends his stay until June 2026.

The skipper is excited by the challenge of competing in Europe for the first time in the club’s history, alongside the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Carabao.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunk, 31, was instrumental to Brighton’s brave tactical approach under De Zerbi as they played some of the most attractive and attacking football in the Premier League.

Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion has adapted well to the tactics of Roberto De Zerbi in the Premier League

Speaking to the Albion website, he admitted De Zerbi’s demands can appear confusing at first but feels there is plenty of improvement to be made this season. “From the outside it seems complicated and when we were first learning the different patterns and style it certainly felt that way. But once you get to grips with it, it becomes second nature, you know where to be and at what time when you’re on the pitch.

“For the new players it’s going to be a transition for them, something we’ve all been through, but now we’re here to help them. We’ve not unlocked all this manager’s potential yet, we’re not in top gear, we’ve got a lot of improvement to make.”

Dunk admits leading his home town team out in Europe will be a huge source of pride and something he never dreamed possible back when he made his senior debut during the 2009/10 season in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I first joined and was coming up to the first team, did I think this club would be in Europe? Probably not,” Dunk added. “To achieve European football as captain, I’ve never been prouder. It’s exciting times, hopefully we can do ourselves justice in Europe, as well as in the league and cups.