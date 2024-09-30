Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On a disappointing day for Brighton, one key positive from the trip to Chelsea was the first goal for their marquee summer signing.

Georginio Rutter – a £40m signing from Leeds United – grabbed his first goal for the club to open the scoring at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (September 28) – but the Blues eventually ran out 4-2 winners.

The 22-year-old showed great determination to win a header in front of goal after former Seagull Levi Colwill failed to properly clear the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rutter wasn’t able to celebrate the goal, though, as he required lengthy treatment following the brave header.

Georginio Rutter – a £40m signing from Leeds United – grabbed his first goal for the club to open the scoring at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (September 28) – but the Blues eventually ran out 4-2 winners. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Speaking to BBC Sport Sussex, the French forward said: “We start good. We start the game very good and we score quickly as well.

"It was a bit strange because I didn’t see the goal. I was on the floor.

"I’m happy [for the goal], it gives me confidence. It’s amazing to score quickly like this as it’s good for confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think about the collective and today we didn’t take the three points so I’m 50/50 today.

“I am getting starts and the confidence is coming. We have to improve on the pitch. Today I score but I didn’t do everything perfect. We are disappointed.”

Cole Palmer scored four, and arguably should have had at least three more, as Chelsea ran Albion ragged in the first half at Stamford Bridge.

Brighton, playing a high-line, allowed Chelsea to break free time and time again and were fortunate it wasn't a cricket score in the end.

“We made some mistakes today,” Rutter said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We lost too many balls. We have to work on this in training.”

However, Rutter was encouraged by Albion’s never say die attitude – particularly in the second half.

He added: “We didn’t give up today.

“[I was pleased with the] positivity and good behaviour of the team. Disappointed? Yes for sure.

“We never give up and the next game will be better than today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like the positivity. We never give up. We will work more in training and do it on the pitch.

“We can do it. We have the potential to play well against teams like Chelsea and the top six. Today it was not the best but I believe in my team.”