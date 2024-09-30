'It was a bit strange' - Brighton star relives bittersweet moment after dramatic match at Chelsea

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 30th Sep 2024, 12:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
On a disappointing day for Brighton, one key positive from the trip to Chelsea was the first goal for their marquee summer signing.

Georginio Rutter – a £40m signing from Leeds United – grabbed his first goal for the club to open the scoring at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (September 28) – but the Blues eventually ran out 4-2 winners.

The 22-year-old showed great determination to win a header in front of goal after former Seagull Levi Colwill failed to properly clear the ball.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rutter wasn’t able to celebrate the goal, though, as he required lengthy treatment following the brave header.

Georginio Rutter – a £40m signing from Leeds United – grabbed his first goal for the club to open the scoring at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (September 28) – but the Blues eventually ran out 4-2 winners. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesGeorginio Rutter – a £40m signing from Leeds United – grabbed his first goal for the club to open the scoring at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (September 28) – but the Blues eventually ran out 4-2 winners. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Georginio Rutter – a £40m signing from Leeds United – grabbed his first goal for the club to open the scoring at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (September 28) – but the Blues eventually ran out 4-2 winners. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Speaking to BBC Sport Sussex, the French forward said: “We start good. We start the game very good and we score quickly as well.

"It was a bit strange because I didn’t see the goal. I was on the floor.

"I’m happy [for the goal], it gives me confidence. It’s amazing to score quickly like this as it’s good for confidence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I think about the collective and today we didn’t take the three points so I’m 50/50 today.

“I am getting starts and the confidence is coming. We have to improve on the pitch. Today I score but I didn’t do everything perfect. We are disappointed.”

Cole Palmer scored four, and arguably should have had at least three more, as Chelsea ran Albion ragged in the first half at Stamford Bridge.

Brighton, playing a high-line, allowed Chelsea to break free time and time again and were fortunate it wasn't a cricket score in the end.

“We made some mistakes today,” Rutter said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We lost too many balls. We have to work on this in training.”

However, Rutter was encouraged by Albion’s never say die attitude – particularly in the second half.

He added: “We didn’t give up today.

“[I was pleased with the] positivity and good behaviour of the team. Disappointed? Yes for sure.

“We never give up and the next game will be better than today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I like the positivity. We never give up. We will work more in training and do it on the pitch.

“We can do it. We have the potential to play well against teams like Chelsea and the top six. Today it was not the best but I believe in my team.”

Related topics:BrightonChelseaLeeds UnitedBluesStamford BridgeAlbion

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.