'It was a thank you' - Fabian Hurzeler explains James Milner decision as talks about veteran's future continue

Fabian Hurzeler said he brought James Milner on in the closing stages at Tottenham ‘as a thank you’.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 39-year-old was back in the Brighton squad on Sunday (May 25) after nine months out of action.

The Premier League veteran came on in the third minute of injury-time, with Brighton leading 4-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Post-match, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was asked why he decided to bring Milner on.

Fabian Hurzeler said he brought James Milner on in the closing stages at Tottenham ‘as a thank you’. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"It was important – it was a thank you from my side,” the German replied.

"He was always there for me, he was always there for the team. Even when he was injured, he came to a lot of away games, he showed great effort, and I think that's the only thing I could give him back.

"Of course I can say thank you but behaviours and actions show more than words, and that's why I put him in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the post-match celebrations, Milner was lifted up by Carlos Baleba and Yankuba Minteh to lap up applause from the travelling fans.

Milner started the first three matches of the Premier League season for Brighton but sustained a serious hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal last August.

The former Liverpool and Manchester City man had not been on the pitch until Sunday and his current contract expires this summer.

Hurzeler, 32, said earlier this year that Milner – seven years his senior – remains a huge influence on the squad and wants the three-time Premier League winner to stay, despite his lack of minutes on the pitch.

After the Spurs game, Hurzeler reiterated that he wants Milner to stay at Brighton in some capacity.

He revealed the the club and the player are ‘still in discussions’, adding: “We will see.”