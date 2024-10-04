Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest news from Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler admits he must learn the lessons of his side’s first loss of the season and expects a “reaction” against Tottenham on Sunday.

A chaotic first half against Chelsea last weekend saw Brighton score twice but concede four times on their way to a 4-2 defeat, with England international Cole Palmer scoring all four for the home side at Stamford Bridge.

Hurzeler was pleased with some aspects of the performance, but is well aware that defensive improvements are required despite potentially remaining without the services of Jan Paul van Hecke until the end of November.

Fabian Hurzler's high defensive line has been a subject of discussion this week

“I think it’s very important after a defeat that you are honest with yourself, that you reflect yourself on what was good, what was not good in this game and if you lose a game of course there are more negative points,” Hurzeler said. “We analysed these negative points, we discussed with the team about that.

“We’re trying to find solutions, we’re trying to show a reaction as a team on Sunday but again there were also some positive things, especially in possession.

“Chelsea scored four goals, I think we also had chances to score four goals so in the end we have to learn from it.

“I have to learn from it because I was responsible for the match plan and the match plan was not good enough. Now we try to show a reaction.

“It’s a priority for us to defend better as a team. We are talking a lot about the high line but it’s more like an active line.

“It’s also the responsibility of the offensive players to defend the lines so that the opponents can’t break the lines that easily, so that their players can’t play a ball behind our line.”

Van Hecke faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a groin injury, while Hurzeler said Joao Pedro’s ankle problem will be assessed “week by week”.

In more positive injury news, Solly March – who has not featured since suffering a serious knee injury against Manchester City almost 12 months ago – has been training for the last few weeks and could make Sunday’s squad.

Summer signing Brajan Gruda may also feature for the first time after recovering from an unspecified injury, with James Milner back in contention following a hamstring problem.