'It's close' - Roberto De Zerbi reveals star striker contract renewal news as Brighton draw to Newcastle

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion controls the ball during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on May 11, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

In a post-match press conference, the Brighton boss spoke about the player and the prospect of a new contract for next season.

Brighton and Hove Albion were away to Newcastle United on Saturday, May 11. Albion striker Danny Welbeck played another quality game, assisting Joel Veltman and proving to be a nightmare for Newcastle defenders.

However, the former English international is running out of contract for the Seagulls.

Roberto De Zerbi said: “Another great performance [from Danny Welbeck].

"I think he is close to extending his contract. I think so. I don't know if he's already signed but I think there is a process for it at the moment.”

De Zerbi commented on the ‘great’ performance from his side overall in this fixture.

He added: “I’m very pleased for the performance. We could’ve won the game, we could’ve lost the game. We played against one of the best teams in terms of physical condition in this moment. We played in a fantastic atmosphere and this stadium is fantastic.

“The level of difficulty of this game was high but we played in our style and ideas. We suffered in the second half in the last 25 minutes but this is because they changed players. Joel Linton, Almiron and Barnes. They make a difference in every game. We suffered but we have to be proud.

“We have two more games at home two very tough games but we would like to finish in the top ten. It’s not a big result but it’s the first time we play in Europa League if you consider the injuries we have. I think finishing in the top ten would be a great result.

“Listen, we would like to make our fans happy in every situation because we can’t forget when we lost 4-0 away and they were nice with us in every situation, in wins, and defeats. We try our best, we played a good game [today].