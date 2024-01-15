Brighton and Liverpool have been “following” Colombian prospect Kevin Mantilla for months, according to CA Talleres’ president.

Colombia defender Kevin Mantilla

The centre-back has reportedly been on the radar of Premier League sides after impressing for Sante Fe, before he signed a four-year deal with Argentinian team Talleres last summer.

After moving away from the Colombian outfit, Talleres club president Andrés Fassi states the Reds and the Seagulls have requested information about the 20-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fassi said via La Voz: “It’s true, they have been following him for four months now. And they asked us for information about his physical records.”

The 6ft 3in defender, who has racked up nine appearances for Talleres to date for his new team, may be unlikely to leave the Argentinian top-flight side for the foreseeable future, however, as he is just a matter of months into his time with them.