‘It’s true’ – Club president says Brighton and Liverpool have been tracking rising star for months
The centre-back has reportedly been on the radar of Premier League sides after impressing for Sante Fe, before he signed a four-year deal with Argentinian team Talleres last summer.
After moving away from the Colombian outfit, Talleres club president Andrés Fassi states the Reds and the Seagulls have requested information about the 20-year-old.
Fassi said via La Voz: “It’s true, they have been following him for four months now. And they asked us for information about his physical records.”
The 6ft 3in defender, who has racked up nine appearances for Talleres to date for his new team, may be unlikely to leave the Argentinian top-flight side for the foreseeable future, however, as he is just a matter of months into his time with them.
Mantilla, who has reportedly been on Liverpool’s target list for nearly a year, is yet to win a senior Colombia cap but has been capped 24 times by the under-20 side.