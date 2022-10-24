Brighton & Hove Albion defender Michał Karbownik has enjoyed a week to remember for German loan club Fortuna Düsseldorf. Picture by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The 21-year-old was named player of the game after creating two goals in Fortuna’s 3-0 win at SSV Jahn Regensberg in the second round of the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday (October 19) evening.

The Polish international delivered an excellent ball from the left flank for Kristoffer Peterson to put the visitors 1-0 up inside five minutes.

The left-back then crossed for countryman Dawid Kownacki to head home from six-yards to make it 2-0 on 16 minutes.

Karbownik then embarked on a magnificent 70-yard solo run before finding Kownacki, who set up Emmanuel Iyoha to make it 3-0 in first half stoppage time.

The Pole was again at his creative best on Sunday (October 23), providing an assist in Düsseldorf’s 2-0 victory at Karlsruher SC in the 2. Bundesliga.

His pinpoint diagonal cross was met by Peterson, who made it 2-0 on 22 minutes with a well-taken right-footed finish.

Karbownik has provided four assists in ten games in all competitions for Fortuna since joining from Brighton on a season-long loan in August.

Speaking to German outlet Bild after the win at Regensberg, Düsseldorf manager Daniel Thioune said: “Michał played well. It's unbelievable what he does in terms of dynamic pace meters in every game.

“But I wouldn't rate the performance too positively because I also see a few challenges.

“I always tell him that he should use the line more and not only look for the centre. But he also has to go deep. To do that, he has to be even more active off the ball and not just come up with one-two passes.”