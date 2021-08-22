'It's what we are here for' - what it meant for Brighton fans to be back at the Amex Stadium after 18 months

Brighton supporters were in good voice on their return to the Amex

After 539 days away fans were welcomed back in full force on the south coast. The last game with a full-capacity crowd at home for the Seagulls was a 1-0 loss against Crystal Palace.

Six players played for Brighton that day who are no longer at the club - to put the length of time into perspective. In that time Watford have also been relegated and promoted again to the Premier League, so it is safe to say both sets of fans were thrilled to return to stadiums.

In regards to the return of fans, Graham Potter said, “It is what we are here for. The difference even when we are on the bus coming into the ground and seeing everybody there an hour and a half before the game.

“People are making a day of it, making an occasion of it. It is what life is about on a Saturday afternoon isn’t it? Football and coming there with your friends and your family and having a couple of beers maybe and watching the team.”

Brighton and Hove Albion is a family club and that was evident with the welcome from stewards at the Amex yesterday. The staff spoke to jubilant children and parents as they returned to their seats after 18 months away.

If the palpable atmosphere in the build up to the game wasn’t enough to convince you of the Brighton fans’ excitement, you only had to glance at social media to see a plethora of ecstatic messages of relief to be returning to the Amex - along with a few envious statements from those who could not attend.

A roar from the crowd welcomed the players onto the pitch along with the waving of thousands of flags by spectators.The response from fans as the Brighton squad warmed-up even led to Watford players, including Troy Deeney, turning around to see what the commotion was about.

Ahead of the kick-off Sweet Caroline played over the speaker with Watford fans joining in. You could feel how excited Brighton fans were to be back - and Watford fans to be having an away day on the south coast.

The gesture of taking the knee before the game was met with a fantastic reception from both home and away fans who applauded the statement.

There were several great moments throughout the evening that showed why fans had been missed since the initial lockdown in 2020. In the first-half a steward headed the ball back onto the pitch and fell over in the process - much to the amusement of fans, and Watford captain Deeney.

Deeney was also seen conversing with Brighton fans as he warmed up while the opposing sets of fans exchanged light-hearted chants with one another.

A special moment for Brighton fans took place following the full-time whistle as Yves Bissouma chuckled to himself and held back to enjoy a song from the crowd before heading down the tunnel.

This appreciation for the crowd was seen throughout the game and at the end of the match players lapped the pitch and applauded the support they had received.

You could see how much the support meant to the players including goalscorer Shane Duffy, who many thought might not play for Brighton again after he joined Celtic on loan last season.

The Irish defender looked up at the standing ovation he received as he walked down the tunnel and you could see the emotion on his face as he rekindled that relationship with the home fans after a period away.