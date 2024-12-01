'I've never known' - Russell Martin reveals what Fabian Hurzeler and his staff did to annoy him

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 1st Dec 2024, 19:57 BST
Updated 1st Dec 2024, 20:37 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler didn’t give too much away when asked about a heated exchange with Southampton manager Russell Martin – but the latter was a bit more forthcoming in his reasonings.

The duo squared up to each other after a controversial 1-1 draw at the Amex in the Premier League on Friday night (November 29).

Kaoru Mitoma gave the hosts the lead but they were pegged back by Flynn Downes’ equalising goal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Southampton thought they had a winner when Cameron Archer had the ball in the net but the goal was ruled out after a long VAR check. Adam Armstrong was adjudged to have interfered with play from an offside position.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler didn’t give too much away when asked about a heated exchange with Southampton manager Russell Martin. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler didn’t give too much away when asked about a heated exchange with Southampton manager Russell Martin. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler didn’t give too much away when asked about a heated exchange with Southampton manager Russell Martin. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Hurzeler, meanwhile, was angered that Downes wasn’t sent off for an accumulation of fouls – when already booked.

"For me it's just important to have respect for each other,” Hurzeler told reporters in a post-match press conference.

Asked specifically what the issue was, the 31-year-old added: “You have to ask him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I think it's so important to respect each other, to be also like how you talk to each other on the sidelines, I think that's the most important and that's how I get educated.”

Martin was asked for his version of events when he came to speak to the press.

The 38-year-old, who began his football career at Brighton – his hometown club – said: “He's just come in and said, for me, it's important to have respect.

“Respect is reciprocal. Yeah, it's mutual.”

Asked what irked him, Martin added: “I think just the amount of times, and then the opposition dug out, that asked for a book-in for one of our players. I've never known it to be to that level.

“It's no problem. We're both trying to win. It's no problem.”

Related topics:Fabian HurzelerRussell MartinSouthamptonBrightonPremier LeagueVAR

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice