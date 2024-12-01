Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler didn’t give too much away when asked about a heated exchange with Southampton manager Russell Martin – but the latter was a bit more forthcoming in his reasonings.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The duo squared up to each other after a controversial 1-1 draw at the Amex in the Premier League on Friday night (November 29).

Kaoru Mitoma gave the hosts the lead but they were pegged back by Flynn Downes’ equalising goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southampton thought they had a winner when Cameron Archer had the ball in the net but the goal was ruled out after a long VAR check. Adam Armstrong was adjudged to have interfered with play from an offside position.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler didn’t give too much away when asked about a heated exchange with Southampton manager Russell Martin. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Hurzeler, meanwhile, was angered that Downes wasn’t sent off for an accumulation of fouls – when already booked.

"For me it's just important to have respect for each other,” Hurzeler told reporters in a post-match press conference.

Asked specifically what the issue was, the 31-year-old added: “You have to ask him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it's so important to respect each other, to be also like how you talk to each other on the sidelines, I think that's the most important and that's how I get educated.”

Martin was asked for his version of events when he came to speak to the press.

The 38-year-old, who began his football career at Brighton – his hometown club – said: “He's just come in and said, for me, it's important to have respect.

“Respect is reciprocal. Yeah, it's mutual.”

Asked what irked him, Martin added: “I think just the amount of times, and then the opposition dug out, that asked for a book-in for one of our players. I've never known it to be to that level.

“It's no problem. We're both trying to win. It's no problem.”