Jack Hinshelwood absence explained for Brighton vs Wolves as Fabian Hurzeler makes bold decision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion vs Wolves in the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton midfielder Jack Hinshelwood was a notable absentee from Fabian Hurzeler’s starting XI to face Wolves at the Amex Stadium today.

Hinshelwood has been an ever-present for the Seagulls this term and his versatility has been key for fifth placed Brighton as he can operate well at full back or in midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The academy graduate does however miss his first Premier League game of the season due to a “minor issue” and left out of the matchday squad as a “precaution”.

Jack Hinshelwood has been an ever-present for Brighton this term but missed against against Wolves

The Seagulls are also without Yankuba Minteh as the Gambian flyer continues his recovery from a “muscular issue” and Brazilian striker Joao Pedro remains side-lined with an ankle problem sustained during the 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Defender Adam Webster (hamstring), James Milner (hamstring), Matt O’Riley (knee), Solly March (knee) also miss out.

There were three changes in total from the the 1-0 win at Newcastle as defender Jan Paul van Hecke returns from a groin injury in place of Igor, left back Pervis Estupinan comes in for the injured Hinshelwood and Japan international Kaoru Mitoma is back in the XI for striker Evan Ferguson, who drops back to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also good news with Danny Welbeck as the five-goal striker has recovered from a worrying back injury picked up at Newcastle and was deemed fit enough to start against Wolves.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Baleba, Ayari, Kadioglu; Rutter, Welbeck, Mitoma. Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Igor, Gruda, Enciso, Adingra, Moder, Wieffer, Ferguson.

Wolves are bottom of the Premier League and are searching for their first win and Hurzeler hopes his team can learn from mistakes made in the 0-0 draw against Ipswich at the Amex earlier this term.

"The mistakes were not scoring a goal. I demand things that I can influence like good counter pressing,” said the German to Sussex World. “Having more players in the box to increase the percentage of scoring.

"Maybe we have to create more chances to make this one goal or the match winner. I try to be really demanding on the players and put pressure on them for the things they can influence."