Jamie Carragher gives bold Marc Cucurella to Manchester City transfer verdict and makes surprising Pep Guardiola left back claim

Jamie Carragher believes Brighton defender Marc Cucurella would be a ‘classy’ addition for Manchester City.

By Derren Howard
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 6:36 pm
Brighton left back Marc Cucurella is wanted by Manchester City
Pep Guardiola's champions had a £30m bid for Albion's player of the year rejected but are expected to return with an improved offer.

"Since Pep has been there, Man City have lacked a real outstanding left back," he said.

"It was always been a position for different players. João Cancelo has done as well as anyone.

"I'm sure Pep would like a left footer in there and Oleksandr Zinchenko has gone to Arsenal. Man City usually spend £40m to £50m on full backs since Pep came.

"Like any transfer, you have to see if he plays well and is he worth it?

"He looks a classy player in the Brighton shirt and they play similar type of football to Manchester City.

"I'm sure he would be a good signing for Man City and a player they possibly need and give competition for Cancelo."

