Jamie Carragher gives bold Marc Cucurella to Manchester City transfer verdict and makes surprising Pep Guardiola left back claim

Brighton left back Marc Cucurella is wanted by Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's champions had a £30m bid for Albion's player of the year rejected but are expected to return with an improved offer.

"Since Pep has been there, Man City have lacked a real outstanding left back," he said.

"It was always been a position for different players. João Cancelo has done as well as anyone.

"I'm sure Pep would like a left footer in there and Oleksandr Zinchenko has gone to Arsenal. Man City usually spend £40m to £50m on full backs since Pep came.

"Like any transfer, you have to see if he plays well and is he worth it?

"He looks a classy player in the Brighton shirt and they play similar type of football to Manchester City.