Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher is keen for his old club to hijack Chelsea's bid to sign Brighton ace Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton this transfer window for an initial fee of £35m and Carragher is keen for the Reds to raid the Seagulls once more.

Chelsea are currently favourites to land Caicedo and so far they have bid £80m for the 21-year-old. Talks, however, have been complex as Brighton continue to hold firm on their £100m valuation.

It's proved a disruptive summer for Caicedo who is keen to move and last weekend he was given time off by the club in order to focus on the season ahead.

The midfielder has featured for Brighton twice in pre-season at the Premier League Summer Series in America but did not play in their final pre-season tune-up which was a 1-1 draw with La Liga outfit Rayo last Sunday. The Ecuador international could still be in line to play against Luton Town for Brighton's first match of the season at the American Express Stadium this Saturday.

Carragher insists £100m for Caicedo is a huge amount of money but feels he can add to Jurgen Klopp’s midfield as the Reds lost Jordan Henderson and Fabinho this summer.

“Not sure why Liverpool aren’t in for Caicedo," Carragher posted on Twitter. "Yes it’s a lot of money but Liverpool got big money for Jordan Henderson + Fabinho."

