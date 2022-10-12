Edit Account-Sign Out
January transfer window boost for Brighton as former Shakhtar Donetsk recruitment man confirmed

Brighton and Hove Albion have hired Salvatore Monaco as the assistant head of recruitment ahead of the January transfer window

By Derren Howard
39 minutes ago
Updated 12th Oct 2022, 6:23pm
Salvatore Monaco has reunited with Roberto De Zerbi in the Premier League at the Brighton and Hove Albion
Salvatore, previously worked with Roberto as part of his staff at Shakhtar Donetsk, will be part of the recruitment team working under head of recruitment Paul Winstanley.

Technical director David Weir said, “Salvatore will join our recruitment team, working closely with Paul, replacing Kyle Macaulay, who moved with Graham Potter to Chelsea last month.

“He is someone Roberto knows well having worked together in the past, and will be an excellent addition to the team, as we look forward to January and beyond.”

As a player, the 49-year-old played as a central defender for Catania, Salernitana, Foggia, Perugia, Ternana, Fano, Trento and Catanzaro.

On the pitch, Brighton return to action this Friday at Brentford followed by a home clash against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

Albion are seventh in the Premier League table and De Zerbi is not ruling out a top six spot this season.

“I don’t know if we can do it or not. I know we have to raise up the bar. I want to set a very high target. I’m not worried if we will reach it or not. I’m much more worried if the target is very low. I'm afraid not to compete with the first six teams."

