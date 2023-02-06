Kaoru Mitoma is the latest Japanese football star to grace the Premier League and many believe he might be the best yet.

The winger’s hot run of form continued on Saturday against Bournemouth when he scored the only goal of the game in the 89th minute to secure all three points for the Albion, heading in Jeremy Sarmiento’s cross past Cherries keeper Neto.

The win maintains Brighton’s unbeaten start to 2023 and means Mitoma has now scored five goals in his last seven games of the club.

Mitoma, 25, joined Brighton in the summer of 2021 from J1 side Kawasaki Frontale and made his league debut in August 2022, having spent a season-on loan at Union SG in Belgium.

The winger’s rise to stardom has caught many by surprise, after the player choose studying at the University of Tsukuba over professional football at the age 18, stating he felt unprepared to enter the game at that age.

Playing in the Kanto University Soccer League with Tsukuba, Mitoma was selected to represent Japan at the 2017 and 2019 Universiade tournaments, as well as the 2018 Asian Games and the 2019 Toulon Tournament with the under-23 national team.

After completing his studies, Mitoma returned Todoroki Sports Park and played 62 games for Kawasaki Frontale across two seasons, scoring 30 goals and helping the club to two J1 league titles.

Since arriving on English shores, the 25-year-old has gradually been introduced into the Albion side, making his first start in the Premier League on October 29 in the club’s memorable 4-1 win against Chelsea.

Now, the Japanese international is one of the Seagulls’ most important players, scoring seven goals in twenty games for a club that is now in contention for European football next season and a chance at entering the latter stages of the FA Cup.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Mitoma was also a major player at the 2022 World Cup, helping his home country overcome three-time world champions Germany to qualify for the knockout phases, defeating them and drawing 2-2 to 2010 winners Spain.

There have only been 11 players from the Land of the Rising Sun to play in England’s top flight since 1992, the second-highest representation of any Asian country after South Korea (14).

At his current trajectory, Mitoma will surpass his nation’s predecessors and become the greatest-ever Japanese Premier League player.

Before he does though, it is important to remind ourselves of the ten other players who have graced the English game from this far-east country and assess their impact our game.

1 . Kaoru Mitoma Mitoma, 25, joined Brighton in the summer of 2021 from J1 side Kawasaki Frontale and made his league debut in August 2022, having spent a season-on loan at Union SG in Belgium. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

2 . Junichi Inamato Inamato was one of the most high-profile Asian transfers to European football at the start of the millennium, joining league leaders Arsenal on loan from Gamba Osaka. The midfielder failed to make an impression on the eventual double-winning side, making four cup appearances before being released prior the 2002 World Cup. He would find greater success at Fulham, becoming a cult hero after scoring memorable goals against Manchester United, Tottenham and Everton, and making 58 appearances for the West London side. The tough-tackling midfielder would then join West Bromwich Albion for £200,00 and be a part of the side that would be relegated from the top-flight in 2005. Inamoto would retire in 2021, having played 549 career games for eleven different clubs and represent his country 82 times at three World Cup finals. Photo: Jamie McDonald Photo Sales

3 . Kazuyuki Toda The versatile left-footed player only made a fleeting visit to the Premier League in 2003, making 4 appearances for Tottenham on loan from Shimizu S-Pulse. Toda would spend the rest of his career in Asia, playing for clubs in Japan, South Korea and China, retiring in 2013 with 20 international caps to his name. The 45-year-old is currently managing SC Sagamihara in the Japanese third division. (Photo By Clive Rose/Getty Images) Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

4 . Hidetoshi Nakata Nakata may have only spent one season in England's top flight, but the box-to-box midfielder won the hearts and minds of all the Bolton Wanderers' fan that watched him in the 2005-06 season. Having already established a respected career in Italy playing for the likes of Roma, Perugia and Parma. Nakata joined Sam Allardyce's ageing international stars and helped the Trotters to achieve a UEFA Cup spot. The Bolton campaign would be Nakata's final season as a professional player, retiring from the sport following Japan's exit from the 2006 World Cup. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales