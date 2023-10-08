Jason Steele absence explained as goalkeeper misses out for Brighton against Liverpool

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi makes another six changes as Liverpool visit the American Express Stadium

Jason Steele drops to the bench for the Liverpool clash after conceding eight goals in two matches

Goalkeeper Jason Steele dropped to the bench as De Zerbi made six changes following the 2-2 Europa League draw in Marseille on Thursday night.

Albion are sixth in the Premier League standings but have been off the pace of late and last time out in the Premier League they were beaten 6-1 at Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seagulls have conceded 14 goals in the Premier League so far this term and goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has been recalled to the starting XI to face a potent Reds attack. De Zerbi has rotated his keepers this season with Steele and Verbruggen – who arrived in the summer from Anderlecht for around £16m – sharing the duties.

Defender Igor Julio also comes into the side and makes his Premier League debut for the Seagulls following his £15m summer signing from Fiorentina. Joao Pedro, Pascal Gross – who was excellent on Thursday in Marseille – Carlos Baleba and Simon Adingra are also in the starting XI. Experienced striker Danny Welbeck and ex-Chelsea man Billy Gilmour are on the bench. Ex-Liverpool star James Milner remains unavailable with a muscle issue but former Red Adam Lallana is on the bench.

De Zerbi said yesterday: “But at the moment it's very tough because we lost Pervis, I don't know if we will have James Milner. We have to analyse Pascal Gross' situation, for him it was the first game after injury. It's a tough moment, but I think we can play well anyway. The most important thing is not physical. For Lamptey yes, for Pascal in this moment it can be a physical problem.”

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Igor, Dunk, Gross, March, Baleba, Adingra, Joao Pedro, Mitoma, Ferguson. Substitutes: Webster, Dahoud, Gilmour, Lallana, Welbeck, Steele, van Hecke, Fati, Hinshelwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister starts for Liverpool following his £35m summer move to Anfield.