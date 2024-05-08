Jeremy Sarmiento agent offered a 'bribe' to keep Brighton ace at Ipswich

By Derren Howard
Published 8th May 2024, 10:29 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 10:31 BST
Brighton attacker Jeremy Sarmiento impressed during his loan at Ipswich
Brighton attacker Jeremy Sarmiento impressed during his loan at Ipswich

Brighton and Hove Albion winger Jeremy Sarmiento appears to be a man in demand.

The Ecuador international impressed during his loan period at Portman Road and helped the Tractor Boys clinch promotion to the top flight.

Sarmiento, 21, is contracted with Brighton until June 2027 but speculation on his future remains.

Ipswich could be keen on a permanent transfer for the attacker or another loan may be an option as Kieran McKenna's team look to strengthen ahead of the first Premier League campaign in 22-years.

Sarmiento arrived at Portman Road in January and quickly became a favourite with the fans, with four goals and two assists from 22 appearances.

Ipswich Town fan Jamie Corston has been so impressed he jokingly offered Sarmiento's agent a £20 "bribe" to keep him at the Suffolk club.

Mr Corston was at the promotion-clinching match against Huddersfield last weekend and sat next Sarmiento's father and behind his agent.

"We got on to talking about whether he [Sarmiento] likes Ipswich or not, and he really loves the club and the town," Mr Corston told the BBC's Tractor Social Podcast. "I did the noble thing – as any Ipswich Town fan would do – and I got £20 out of my pocket and offered it to his agent."

The offer was of course graciously declined.

"There's a hope he'll come back, but I feel like I did my part," Corston added.

