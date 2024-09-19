Brighton and Hove Albion have enjoyed a fine start to the season under their new manager Fabian Hurzeler but the game against Forest could be his toughest team selection yet.

The Seagulls are unbeaten under the German with Premier League victories against Everton and Manchester United, followed by a draw at Arsenal and a stalemate against Ipswich last time out at the Amex. Albion have also advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup thanks to victories against Crawley Town and last night’s 3-2 win against Wolves.

Hurzeler has had injury issues to contend with and will hope to have some of his top performers – such as Joao Pedro and Mats Wieffer – back this Sunday against Nottingham Forest.

Hurzeler also has to make a decision on Yankuba Minteh, who has struggled to find his best form, while Pedro could come in for record signing Georginio Rutter.

Here's Brighton's strongest XI to face Nottingham Forest, as it stands...

1 . Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler has some big decisions to make ahead of Nottingham Forest Photo: Paul Hazlewood

2 . Bart Verbruggen - GK Fabian Hiurzeler has entrusted Verbruggen as his Premier League No 1 and the Dutch goalkeeper will be between the sticks to face Forest Photo: Bryn Lennon

3 . Joel Veltman - RB The experienced defender has barely put a foot wrong this season and is ahead of Tariq Lamptey and probably Jack Hinshelwood for the right back role Photo: Paul Hazlewood