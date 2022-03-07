Jurgen Klopp issues fresh Premier League plea ahead of Brighton as injured Liverpool trio remain doubts for Inter clash

Brighton have been out-of-sorts of late and have lost their last four Premier League matches and will need every advantage they can take from Liverpool's injury concerns.

Liverpool's Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash against Inter on Tuesday is the Reds’ fourth game within a 10-day period.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has had a hectic schedule to contend with

Klopp has hinted he could make changes - and called for the Premier League to reintroduce five substitutes ahead of the trip to Brighton.

He said: “We played the final on Sunday, then Wednesday, Saturday and now Tuesday.

“That’s actually a horrible schedule. If we can make decisive changes in the machine room, midfield and we can do that then it’s possible.

“It’s essential, at one point, we have five subs in the Premier League again.

We have three competitions with five subs and for one, we don’t have that.

“It makes so much difference and I don’t understand why it takes that long to understand it. The Premier League has to save its top-class players as well.

“We cannot do it because some clubs think it would be an advantage for the bigger clubs.

“It’s not about an advantage, it’s about the game. You’d get much less injuries over the years.

“The schedule is fine, we’re used to a tough rhythm. We could make changes, that’s why we’ll be ready again.”

Liverpool have missed Thiago Alcantara for the past three matches.

The midfielder sustained a hamstring injury in the warm-up before the Carabao Cup final defeat of Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Roberto Firmino hasn’t played for Liverpool since netting the opening goal in the first leg against Inter and Joel Matip was absent for Saturday’s win over West Ham due to illness.

All have trained but Firmino is a doubt for the Inter clash.

Klopp said: “All trained yesterday, full. Not sure yet what we make of the exactly until we train today.

“Thiago was only a week out, probably would be fine but I have to wait for it.

“Joel was only 3-4 days so he would be fine.

“Bobby was longer out. It was his first session to we have to see if give him a few more days of proper training. We don’t properly train today, it’s tactical stuff and not high intensity. Bobby might need something else so we’ll see that but they’re all in training.”

Brighton meanwhile will have a full week to rest and recover following their loss at Newcastle last Saturday. Graham Potter will hope to have Adam Lallana fit and available to start against his former club.

Enock Mwepu could also be in contention as he recovers from injury and illness but Adam Webster remains absent with a groin issue.