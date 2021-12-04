'Just go and get Graham Potter' - Don Hutchinson urges Everton to move now for impressive Brighton boss

Graham Potter has impressed during his time at Brighton

Potter has impressed during his time at Brighton and Hove Albion and the Seagulls are currently ninth in the Premier League.

Potter has introduced an entertaining playing style and has proved more than capable of developing talent as well as getting the maximum from his senior players.

Everton are stuck in rut as their two previous high-profile managers in Carlo Ancelotti and Rafa Benitez have failed to deliver and their quest for a top four spot looks no closer now than it ever has.

The club have invested heavily over the past few seasons but Hutchinson feels it's time for a different approach and believes Potter is the ideal man.

"Just go and get Graham Potter and give him four years," wrote Hutchinson. "Start all over, get some players out. Improve some of the current crop/bring young players through."

Hutchinson, who made 75 appearances for the Toffees, has been a long time admirer of Potter's work and said Everton lack identity following their derby loss to Liverpool.

"The saddest part of the Merseyside derby, it was the brutal realisation that Everton never stood a chance!

"I saw a banner at Goodison saying “we demand nil Satis Nisi optimum." Now that’s the truth! F Moshiri has spent half a billion. Over to you Marcel Brands."

Potter has a long term deal with Brighton until 2025 and enjoys the full support of the board and owner Tony Bloom.

The former Swansea manager has previously been linked with Everton, Tottenham and even the England role but always insists he is happy at Brighton.