'Just one' - Brighton defender makes injury admission and position change hint

The 23-year-old has struggled with injuries over the past two years and has just featured just 11 times this season, in all competitions.

His substitute appearance against Wolves on Monday night (January 22) was his first game back since aggravating a muscle problem at Nottingham Forest in November.

“I just tried to work as hard as possible to be back,” Lamptey said, post-match.

“I enjoy being back on the pitch as that's where you want to be. Hopefully I can contribute in the next couple of weeks.

“If you speak to any footballer, they want to be on the pitch helping the team. It's frustrating when you're out. I'm back now and happy to be helping the team again.”

Asked if he had multiple muscle problems, the Ghana international replied: “Just one.”

With Brighton chasing a winner on Monday night, Lamptey was deployed as a right-winger in the absence of multiple forwards.

“To be honest, I don't mind where I play,” Lamptey said. “As long as I'm helping the team, I can play on the wing, full-back or a few different positions. I just try to give it my all.

"It was good, I’m happy to be back on the pitch. I worked hard to be back. We couldn't get the result we wanted but take the point and move on.

"In every game you have to be adaptable regardless of who you are playing. They are a good team. We pushed and pushed but unfortunately couldn't get the win.