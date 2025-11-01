Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leeds United team news

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma continues his absence from the team as Leeds United visit the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls, who are 13th in the Premier League, have been without their star winger for four matches.

The Japan international picked up an ankle injury during last month's 3-1 win at Chelsea and has not featured since.

Mitoma missed the 1-1 draw at Wolves, the 2-1 home win against Newcastle and last weekend's 4-2 loss against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

He was also sidelined for Albion's 2-0 midweek Carabao cup fourth round defeat at Arsenal.

Hurzeler, speaking prior to the Leeds match, said he hopes to have the 28-year-old available for selection before the next international break.

“No, no, honestly not,” said Hurzeler when asked if Mitoma’s issue is more problematic than first thought. “He's back on the pitch, so he's training. I don't think that it's a big issue. And I think we can see him even before the international break.”

Gomez starts against Leeds United

Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gomez started on the left side of the Brighton attack in Mitoma’s absence.

Elsewhere, Danny Welbeck will hope to increase his chances of an England call as he leads the attack for the Seagulls against 15th placed Leeds United.

Welbeck has five goals so far this season and another today no doubt impress England head coach Thomas Tuchel ahead of the international break.

Former Leeds United man Georginio starts in his favoured No 10 position and Albion’s £40m record signing will hope to net his first goal of the campaign against his former club.

Flying winger Yankuba Miteh is on the right of the attack, with Yasin Ayari and Carlos Baleba the two midfielders.

Mats Wieffer keeps his spot at right back as Joel Veltman remains sidelined with a calf injury, with Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk and Ferdi Kadioglu also in defence.

Bart Verbruggen returns in goal in place of ‘cup keeper’ Jason Steele who was between the sticks last Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium.

Team line-ups in full

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Dunk. Van Hecke, Wieffer, Rutter, Minteh, Baleba, Wellbeck, Kadioglu, Gomez, Ayari. Subs: Steele, Tzimas, Watson, Kostoulas, Boscagli, De Cuyper, Coppola, Knight, Oriola.

Leeds XI: Perri, Bogle, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Rodon, Longstaff, Calvert-Lewin, Aaronson, Bijol, Okafor, Tanaka. Subs: Darlow, Struijk, James, Piroe, Nmecha, Stach, Harrison, Justin, Gruev.