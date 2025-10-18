Kaoru Mitoma absence explained for Brighton vs Newcastle

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma is out of the clash against Newcastle | Getty Images

All the team team news for Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium - Saturday, 3pm

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma was a notable absentee for Fabian Hurzeler's matday squad to face Newcastle.

The Japan international has been struggling with ankle issue of late and the clash against the Magpies arrived too soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitoma also missed the 1-1 draw at Wolves just prior to the international break. The injury was sustained during the 3-1 win at Chelsea and was initially described as “small”.

When asked about Mitoma and Joel Veltman (calf) ahead of the Newcastle match, Hurzeler said: “Both are in training, but we still have to assess them as well.

“There's still a question mark on both. Therefore we have to wait to see how they're doing and then we can make a decision.”

There was however good news for Diego Gomez. The Paraguay international pulled up with a thigh injury during the international and hobbled off in the 2-0 loss to South Korea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder trained and Friday and Hurzeler has deemed him fit to start against the Magpies. Gomez lines up in a three man midfield with Yasin Ayari and Carlos Baleba.

Elsewhere, Mats Wieffer keeps his place at right back having made his return from a knee injury in the 1-1 draw at Wolves. Skipper Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke resume their centre back partnership with Ferdi Kadioglu getting the nod at left back ahead of Maxim De Cuyper.

Former Newcastle man Yankuba Minteh, veteran striker Danny Welbeck and Georginio form the three pronged attack.

Georginio is promoted to the starting XI as Brajan Gruda is ruled out with a knee issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greek duo Stefanos Tzimas and Charalampos Kostoulas are on the bench, along with former Sunderland man Tommy Watson.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Dunk, van Hecke, Kadioglu, Ayari, Gomez, Baleba, Minteh, Welbeck, Georginio. Subs: Steele, Tzimas, Watson, Kostoulas, Milner, Boscagli, De Cuyper, Coppola, Oriola.

Joelinton fit for Newcastle

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are as they were from their 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest just prior to the break.

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

Subs: Ramsdale, Schar, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Murphy, Willock, Ramsey, Miley.

For your next Albion read: Alan Shearer's Brighton v Newcastle prediction is not great news for Eddie Howe