Kaoru Mitoma breaks his silence after Chelsea stunner as Gary Lineker rates 'goal of the season'

All the latest from the Brighton camp after Chelsea victory

Kaoru Mitoma said he was fully focussed on the first touch after his sublime strike against Chelsea last Saturday.

Mitoma’s moment of magic and "goal of the season” contender has been replayed many times and from every angle as the Japan international netted the first goal in their 3-0 win against Chelsea.

Mitoma was running a full speed and under pressure from Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah as he gathered goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen’s long pass with effortless ease. The 27-year-old then cut inside and curled his shot beyond the dive of visiting keeper Filip Jörgensen.

Brighton's Japanese attacker Kaoru Mitoma wheels away after his stunning strike against Chelsea

"In terms of quality, that was my best goal of the season,” said Mitoma to Japanese media. "I was just focusing on the first touch. It was perfect.

"I was surprised myself. It's not something that I can pull off easily, but I'm glad we've been practising that move.

"Attacking players need goals and assists. If we can do that, our team's place in the table will also go up," Mitoma added.

The strike has been widely praised by fans and pundits alike. Former Newcastle and England striker Alan Shearer, speaking on Match of the Day, said: “That is such a difficult technique at the pace you are running at, to get that and caress it like that and then the flick inside and then to have the ability not only to do that but then to whip it into that far corner as well. Wow, what a goal that is. Unbelievable.”

MOTD host Gary Lineker was equally impressed with Mitoma’s strike. He asked Shearer and fellow pundit Joe Hart if it’s “a goal of the season contender?” Shearer replied: “Absolutely, no doubt about that.”

Former goalkeeper Hart also praised the delivery from Albion keeper Verbruggen: “That’s what goalkeepers do now, they put 70-yard passes on to people’s toes,” said the ex-England and Manchester City man.

Former Arsenal playmaker Paul Merson said: “Mitoma’s goal is extraordinary. One of the great goals of Premier League history in my opinion. That was Messi. If Messi had done that, we would all be going mad.”

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher said: "What have we just seen? That was outrageous from Mitoma. The touch is as good as anything you will see in the Premier League this season. Wow. And the finish isn't bad either."

Ex-Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville said: “It is a brilliant, brilliant! The first half from Brighton, when you consider where they were in their last Premier League game. That front four have caused Chelsea loads of problems and they are a far better unit than that Chelsea front four.”

