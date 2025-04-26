Karou Mitoma Brighton absence explained before Premier League West Ham game
After five games without a win, Brighton have slid down to 10th in the table, and Albion fans know their hopes of European football next season hang in the balance.
Last time out, Brighton suffered a painful 4-2 defeat away against Brentford, who are also looking to sneak into a European place for the next campaign. A brace from Bryan Mbeumo, one from Yoane Wissa and Norgaard’s header sealed the deal for The Bees.
However, Brighton looked sluggish in this one and lacked discipline. Namely, Joao Pedro was dismissed in the 61st minute after elbowing Collins at a crucial point of the game.
Brighton have lost just one of their 15 Premier League games with West Ham, winning six and drawing eight (the loss was a 3-1 defeat in this exact fixture last season though!).
In the starting line-up for this fixture against West Ham, Japanese international Karou Mitoma was benched.
This is due to a heel injury that Mitoma sustained during a fiery 2-1 defeat against bitter rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday, April 5. It was Maxence Lacroix who injured Albion’s star man, and the club have been cautious in his recovery back to full fitness. He missed the next game at Leicester, and came on in the 65th minute against Brentford in Brighton’s previous fixture.
Despite being benched for this game, Hurzeler had told the media that the winger would be available to start. During the pre-match press conference before this Premier League clash, Fabian Hurzeler had responded with ‘yes’ after being asked if Mitoma could be in the starting eleven.
Brighton and Hove Albion are likely being cautious with their star man’s fitness, ensuring he comes back in the best way possible. Despite not featuring in the starting eleven, he will likely feature at some point in the game.
