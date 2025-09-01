All the latest transfer news for Brighton & Hove Albion on transfer deadline day.

Julio Enciso has joined Strasbourg on a permanent deal, for undisclosed terms and subject to usual regulatory processes.

The Paraguay international joined the Seagulls from Libertad in January 2023, going onto make 57 appearances, scoring five goals.

Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “Julio is keen to play regularly, particularly in a World Cup year.

“We fully appreciate that, but we are not able to guarantee him regular games.

“This opportunity with Strasbourg gives him the chance to play both in Ligue 1 and in Europe.

“We’d like to thank him for his time with us and wish him well for the future.”

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Ipswich Town, where he made 13 appearances, scoring twice.

His goal against Manchester City in May 2023 won the Premier League Goal of the Season.