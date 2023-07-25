NationalWorldTV
'Keep a close eye' - Brighton's World Cup ace makes surprise move to Championship

Brighton attacker Jeremy Sarmiento has joined West Bromwich Albion on a season-long loan.
By Derren Howard
Published 25th Jul 2023, 19:31 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 19:32 BST

The 21-year-old Ecuador international made nine Premier League appearances for the Seagulls last season but had his campaign cut short by a foot injury.

Technical director David Weir said, “Jeremy is at a stage now where he needs to play regularly and this is a really good move for him.

“We’ll be keeping a close eye on his development throughout the campaign and wish him well for the season.”

Brighton attacker Jeremy Sarmiento has made a loan move to the Championship with West BromBrighton attacker Jeremy Sarmiento has made a loan move to the Championship with West Brom
The Ecuador international joined Albion in 2021 from Benfica, going onto make his first team debut in September of that year in the Carabao Cup. He has made 19 first team appearances in all competitions.

Last month Sarmiento agreed a new contract until June 2027, with the option of an extra year for the club. He has made 13 appearances for Ecuador and featured for his country at the Qatar World Cup last December.

