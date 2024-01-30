Brighton and Hove Albion will have some major decisions to make on important players this summer.

The Seagulls are still hoping to add to their squad this January transfer window as they prepare for the second half of the season.

Roberto De Zerbi's team are seventh in the Premier League, are through to the knockout stages of the Europa League and into round five of the FA Cup.

Albion have added young talents Valentín Barco and Adrian Mazilu to their squad this window and are hoping to sign Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for around £30m before the Thursday deadline. They have also been linked with a deal for Nordsjaelland's Ghana striker Ibrahim Osman.

Despite the potential new arrivals De Zerbi is keen to keep a striker who is contract this summer. Here's every Brighton player out of contract this summer...

1 . Ansu Fati - let go The Barcelona loan star showed glimpses of his potential before a thigh injury kept him out. A big second half of the season awaits. There is reportedly no option to buy in his loan agreement and his injury history is a concern... but never say never! Photo: Steve Bardens

2 . Steven Alzate - let go The Colombia international midfielder is currently on loan at St Liege and just returned after six weeks out with injury. Hard to see Alzate being a starter for Brighton next term - especially if Dewsbury-Hall arrives. A talented player and there will likely be a number of takers. Photo: VIRGINIE LEFOUR

3 . Adam Lallana - let go or coach A class act but injuries restrict minutes on the pitch. Lallana admitted recently this season could be his last as a player. Hugely respected by De Zerbi and a coaching role could a possibility. Photo: Justin Setterfield