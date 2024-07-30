Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

The Seagulls have some huge transfer calls to make this summer as Fabian Hurzeler’s team prepare for the new Premier League season.

Albion have just returned from their successful pre-season trip to Japan where they enjoyed friendly victories against Kashima Antlers and Tokyo Verdy.

The trip gave Albion’s summer signings a chance to bond with their new teammates and gave new head coach Hurzeler time to assess his options.

Fabian Hürzeler, coach of Brighton looks on during the pre-season friendly match between Tokyo Verdy

One thing the two matches highlighted was the sheer amount of attack talent Brighton have within their ranks. It does however cause a few headaches as the club now have the unenviable task of deciding who stays, who goes on loan and who leaves on permanent basis. Each case is different, so here we go through each and decide if Brighton should keep, sell or loan…

Bart Verbruggen - keep. The Dutch No 1 missed the Japan tour and is likely to miss the first few games of the season with an unspecified injury. Near-certain to be Hurzeler's first choice this term.

Jason Steele - keep. The former Sunderland man Will likely stay to provide experienced back-up for Verbruggen. Didn't always look convincing in Japan however.

Carl Rushworth - loan. Didn't play in Japan due to a minor knock. An excellent prospect but his path is currently blokced by Verbruggen. Another loan and then reassess next summer.

Adam Webster - keep. May not always be first choice but the defender - if fully fit and firing - will likely have a key role to play in the squad this season. Played 45 minutes in Japan.

Jan Paul van Hecke - keep. Looks nailed on to be Lewis Dunk's partner at centre back this season. Looked sharp in Japan and emerged as a real leader of the group.

Igor - keep. The Brazilian was injured in Japan but will hope to get some pre-season minutes before the kick-off. Can play left back which is key due to Estupinan's injury.

Lewis Dunk - keep. The Albion skipper remains Brighton's most important player and key in Hurzeler's first season in the PL

Pervis Estupinan - keep. Continues his recovery from ankle injury. Likely to miss the start of the season, which is a blow for Hurzeler.

Valentin Barco - keep. A huge talent and a big season awaits for the Argentina left back - especially with Estupinan's injury. One for Hitrzeler to develop.

Tariq Lamptey - keep. If anyone needs an injury free run, it's Lamptey. The former Chelsea man could emerge as one of Brighton's best players this term - IF he can stay fit.

Joel Veltman - sell. A tricky one here. Played in Japan but difficult to see the experienced defender starting too mnay games this term - especially with Hinshelwood, Lamptey and Milner all able to play at right back.

Odel Offiah - sell. The right back has one year left on his contract and Albion may look to sell this summer. The 21-year old may seek regular football elsewhere.

Mats Wieffer - keep. The £25m summer arrival didn't play in Japan as he builds up his fitness. A big signing for Albion and the defensive midfielder could be a major player for Hurzeler this term.

Carlos Baleba - keep. The midfielder was under-used last term under De Zerbi and this could be his year to shine. Still just 20 years of age.

Billy Gilmour - keep. The 23-year-old is wanted by Napoli and Brighton are doing all they can to keep him. Hopfeully they will!

Jack Hinshelwood - keep. Didn't feature in Japan but nearing full fitness. Can play in midfield or defence and will no doubt take on extra responsibility this term.

Jakub Moder - sell. The Poland international has one-year left on his contract and looks to be on his way. Almost joined Liecester earlier this month.

Pascal Gross - sell. Brighton offered a new deal to the 33-year-old but looks likely to leave for Borussia Dortmund. What a player he has been for Brighton. Legend!

Mo Dahoud - sell. This free transfer turned into a bit of a horror show. Likely to be moved on this summer, if they can. Remains on high wages.

Malick Junior Yalcouyé - keep. I really like the look of this summer signing. The 18-year-old is very athletic and has all attributes needed. Could be Premier League ready already.

Yasin Ayari - loan. The Sweden international did well in Japan but difficult to see him in Hurzeler's first XI. Another loan looks likely.

James Milner - keep. Fit again after hamstring issues and his experience will be vital this term as new players bed in.

Jensen Weir - sell. Looked composed in a defensive role in Japan but another who will struggle for first team football. A sale or another loan the most likely outcome.

Julio Enciso - keep. Missed the Japan tour as he represents Paraguay in the Olympics. A fully fit Enciso is great for all concerned.

Facundo Buonanotte - keep. His performances in Japan would have changed many people's minds. It did mine. The Argentina ace looked a class above in Tokyo and will hope to take that into the new season.

Andrew Moran - loan. Did well in Japan but another loan looks likely for the Irishman, who was at Blackburn last term.

Cameron Peupion - loan. Brighton just have so many attacking options and the Australian is a little down the pecking order.

Kaoru Mitoma - keep. Impressed in Japan and nearing full fitness. One of the attacking talents in the Premier League and Brighton have him!

Ibrahim Osman - loan. Featured in Japan after his £15m arrival and the 19-year-old Ghana attacker looked good. A tough call here but a loan could the right move at this time.

Jeremy Sarmiento - loan. Impressed in Japan with two goals in two. Another seriously difficult call but another loan could be on the cards for the Ecuadorian who is contracted with Brighton until 2027.

Simon Andingra - keep. Proved his value in the PL last term and maybe used more from the bench this campaign as Mitoma returns

Solly March - keep. Working his way back from a knee injury but likely to miss the start of the season. Minteh will provide serious competition.

Yankuba Minteh - keep. The £30m arrival from Newcastle looked excellent in Japan with two expertly taken goals. A big season awaits, with Minteh on one flank and Mitoma the other. Nice.

Abdallah Sima - sell. Featured in Japan but the 23-year-old has one-year remaining on his deal and likely to be sold this summer. Rangers remain very keen.

Amario Cozier-Duberry - keep. The arrival from Arsenal looked great in Japan and looks Premier League ready. An exciting talent.

Evan Ferguson - keep. Not so long ago he was Brighton's next £100m man. Injuries have halted his progress and he will be determined to prove his worth once again. Didn't feature in Japan and has a battle for minutes this term with Pedro and Welbeck.

Joao Pedro - keep. Twenty goals last term for the Brazilian and he will look to improve further under Hurzeler. Didn't feature in Japan.

Deniz Undav - sell. Brighton remain in talks with Stuttgart on a £25m deal. Undav has clearly stated he wants to go.