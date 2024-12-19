Key Brighton man to return against West Ham after four-match absence

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their trip to West Ham

Brighton had mixed news on the injury front ahead of Saturday's trip to West Ham.

Experienced striker Danny Welbeck is set to miss the match as the former Manchester United and Arsenal man is out with an ankle issue.

"Not in the best shape," was Fabian Hurzeler's verdict as he spoke in today's pre-West Ham press conference.

Joel Veltman returns for Brighton after a four-match absence

Welbeck missed last week's painful 3-1 home loss against Crystal Palace and he must now be considered a doubt for the festive fixtures against Brentford and Aston Villa and then Arsenal on January 4.

On the plus side however, Joel Veltman, who has missed the last four matches, returns to face West Ham following a muscular injury.

Hurzeler said: "Joel Veltman and Matt O’Riley are back; Adam Webster is back in training. Danny Welbeck is not in the best shape and we’ll have to see from week to week. It’s an issue that can heal fast or also heal slow."

Having Veltman back in the team is a huge boost for Hurzeler as the experienced Dutchman has been a key man for him this season.

Veltman has started 11 matches this term but missed the last four disappointing displays against Southampton, Fulham, Leicester and Crystal Palace. The only other match he missed this season was the chaotic 4-1 loss at Chelsea back in September.

Veltman brings a reliability and composure to the rear-guard that was seriously lacking last week against Palace and also in the 2-2 draw at Leicester and the 3-1 loss at Fulham.

The 32-year-old is expected to go straight back into the starting in XI in place of right back Tariq Lamptey, who was hooked at halftime against Palace after a tricky first half.

James Milner (hamstring), Webster (hamstring), Jack Hinshelwood (knee), Solly March (knee) and Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) are out but O'Riley (unspecified) is back in training and will be assessed after missing the Palace match.

Albion are unbeaten in all seven of their Premier League away games against West Ham, having won twice and drawn five.

"I'm not the biggest fans of fan of statistics to be honest," said Hurzeler. “So I try to really focus just on preparing the team the best we can, so that we that we have a good match plan, that we are mentally and physically ready for the game."